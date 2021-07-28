business

What is Term Loan B?

Hospitality firm OYO recently became the first internet company in India to borrow through TLB or Term Loan B route. It will use the funds to retire previous debt among other things. In TLB, borrowers aren't required to service the principal upfront. They can pay a large amount at the end of the loan period, unlike a regular loan where they pay part of interest plus principal throughout the tenure. By deferring repayment of a huge part of the loan, borrowers gain the flexibility to spend money and invest in growing their business.