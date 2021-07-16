business

What is revenge travel or revenge tourism?

Revenge travel, or revenge tourism, is a phenomenon that has people who are tired of mundane everyday routines due to lockdowns, rush to travel to nearby destinations for short breaks. This habit stems from the fact that people have spent over a year in lockdowns and are experiencing what has been described as “lockdown fatigue” or exhaustion that escalates on account of the monotony. This phenomenon has been experienced across the world when governments eased lockdown restrictions after subsequent waves of COVID-19. But revenge tourism has often led to a rise in coronavirus cases because people typically do not follow COVID-appropriate behavior while traveling.