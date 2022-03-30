business

What is NPS' active asset allocation choice?

National Pension System's (NPS) private sector subscribers have the freedom to decide how their contributions will be invested. You can pick your pension fund manager and the asset-allocation strategy, subject to overall NPS investment regulations. That is, you can choose between auto and active choices. Under auto choice, the strategies are pre-set. Under active choice, however, you have the flexibility to allocate your money across four asset classes – equity, corporate debt, government securities and alternative investments. Those under 50 can allocate up to 75 percent towards equities and up to 100 percent in corporate debt and g-sec funds. The contribution cap on alternate assets is 5 percent.