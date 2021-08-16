business

What is NPCI's Bharat Bill Payment System?

As the name suggests, it's a single destination for all your recurring payments with an option to pay via multiple channels. Bharat BillPay, a payment ecosystem conceptualised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was set up as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2015. BBPS enables customers to set up recurring payments for electricity, gas, DTH, insurance, loan repayments, FASTag Recharge, postpaid mobile bills, cable, and education fees. In June, RBI permitted mobile prepaid recharges as a biller category in BBPS, to be implemented by August 31. Former PayU top executive Noopur Chaturvedi was appointed as Bharat BillPay's CEO on August 13.