business

What is Jet Airways 2.0 ?

Jet Airways 2.0 is the revived avatar of the carrier that has been grounded since April 2019 due to the inability of the then promoters – Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways -- to invest more money in its flailing operations. The carrier was crippled with mounting losses and owes over Rs 8000 crore to banks. Jet Airways 2.0 was announced by Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the new owners of the airline. It will be the first Indian carrier to be revived under the bankruptcy law. The new owners aim to restart domestic operations by March 2022, and short haul international operations by December 2022.