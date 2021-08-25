business

What is IATA's Travel Pass?

As the Covid-19 situation festers around the world and regulations continue to change frequently, air travel has become highly complex. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), an aviation lobby, has developed an IATA Travel Pass to facilitate global travel. It is a mobile application that will help passengers manage their travel in line with the destination government's requirements for Covid-19 tests and vaccinations. The digital pass will also help airlines provide accurate information to passengers on test requirements and verify if a passenger has met those. It will enable governments to verify authenticity of tests and vaccinations and let test centres and labs send results quickly.