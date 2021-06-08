business

What is EV100 and why are Indian firms signing up?

EV100 is a global initiative by non-profit The Climate Group, bringing together companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Over 100 companies from around the world have made a commitment to switch their fleet to EVs or install charging for staff and customers by 2030. Companies like Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart and Swiggy have all pledged to transition to EVs by 2030. This is also in line with the government's vision of more sustainable mobility for India. In April 2021, the Union government announced that 30% of all private cars, 70% of commercial vehicles, 40% of buses, and 80% of two and three-wheeler vehicles have to be electric by 2030.