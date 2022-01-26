business

What is Earned Wage Access?

Earned Wage Access (EWA) is a wage-payment system that gives employees access to their salary as and when required. As against the more common system of giving employees their wages at the end of a fixed interval, say, after every month. EWA service providers tie-up with companies to help them extend salary-on-demand option to their employees. It gives the salaried more flexibility with their finances and also reduces their need to seek out loans at high-interest costs. To avail EWA, a person does not have to pay interest or processing fees. Startup Refyne and US-based Ultimate Kronos Group offer EWA in India.