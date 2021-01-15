business

What is a vaccine passport?

A vaccine passport could be the next innovation to emerge during COVID-19's reign. A group of companies including Microsoft, Oracle, insurer Cigna Corp and Mayo Clinic have formed a coalition named Vaccination Credential Initiative. It will provide a digital wallet to store encrypted and verifiable vaccination details. This week, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau told a Reuters Next Conference he's against making a vaccine passport compulsory. The EU is debating it. But if people can use it to travel, shop and entertain freely they may embrace it. Governments may adopt it, in a bid to get their economy back on track. Privacy is the main sticking point.