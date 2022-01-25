business

What is a Decacorn?

While the commonly used term in the business ecosystem, Unicorn, refers to startups that have a valuation of over 1 billion dollars, Decacorns are privately-held firms that exceed the valuation of $10 billion. Recently, Bengaluru-based Swiggy became the fourth decacorn to emerge from India after fintech Paytm, hotel aggregator Oyo and ed-tech firm Byju's. Flipkart acquired by Walmart in 2018 also became a decacorn in 2014-15. 2021 saw the most number of decacorns than any other year, even double the number in 2020. Facebook in 2007 was the first decacorn.