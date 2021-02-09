business

What in the world are secondaries?

Secondary investments are commonplace in the world of private equity and venture capital. These are essentially transactions in which an investor buys shares of a company from an existing investor, rather than new shares issued by the company. In a secondary investment, the money goes to the investor who is selling his shares, not to the company. Secondaries help early investors exit startups and help large investors get a company's shares even when the company does not want to raise money. Early investors can make lucrative exits from secondaries when they have entered at a low valuation, and sell their shares to the new investor at a higher valuation.