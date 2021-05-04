business

What HUL results tell us about consumption trends

HUL reported robust results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020-21. Its health, hygiene and nutrition portfolio, which contributes about 80 percent of its sales, grew 22 percent from a year ago. Its discretionary and out-of-home segments, too, recovered to grow 10 percent and 61 percent y-o-y. While FMCG companies had witnessed a decline in sales in initial days of the 2020 national lockdown due to supply chain constraints, growth came back as restrictions were gradually lifted. Non-essential products, too, which witnessed a decline in demand last year, followed this trend. With the second wave engulfing the country, experts warn that consumer goods sales might be hit again.