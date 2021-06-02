business

What does Zeta, India's newest unicorn, do?

Zeta, founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia, wants to make banking apps smooth and provide a variety of services. Banking apps in India and other countries are often clunky and provide only the most basic services, with neobanks wanting to change this. Zeta has tied up with dozens of banks in India, US and other countries to provide a software platform that will make deposits, loans and overdrafts a smooth process. It raised $250 million from SoftBank at a valuation of $1.45 billion to execute this vision. However, it has earned only $10 million so far, mostly from one client- Sodexo. It is promising a revenue of $250 million in the next five years and already has a contract with HDFC Bank.