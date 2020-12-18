business

What does Zenoti, India's newest unicorn, do?

Zenoti, launched 10 years ago, has become the latest Indian unicorn (businesses valued at a billon dollars) after it received an investment of $160 million. It has raised roughly $250 million in total after the Series D investment (fancy startup word for fourth round of funding). But what does it do? It is a software as a service (Saas) company helping businesses run daily operations. Its customers are salons and spas. It powers more than 12,ooo businesses in over 50 countries. Zenoti manages tasks such as scheduling, billing, and customer reviews. The software runs on customers' phones—connecting them with stylists. An AI-based tool alerts users when they need a cut. Cool, right?