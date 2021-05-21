business

What does Moglix, India's newest unicorn, do?

Moglix, an ecommerce platform for industrial goods, was valued at a billion dollars this week, when Falcon Edge Capital led a $120 million round, giving it the coveted unicorn tag. Moglix sells hammers, drills, wrenches, office stationery and supplies, hospital supplies and automotive supplies. While it started as an ecommerce platform, it has also gone for full stack solutions more recently, introducing software products for contract management and for its clients to manage their buying. The valuation is also a result of its forays beyond mere commerce. Customers include Tata Steel, Unilever and Vedanta while its investors include Ratan Tata, Sequoia Capital and Accel.