business

What does Chargebee, India's newest unicorn do?

Chargebee is a software platform that helps companies manage their subscriptions and recurring bills. Companies these days—from startups to large conglomerates—subscribe to a variety of products and services such as sales enablement, marketing, HR tools etc. Chargebee helps automate billing, keep track of all the subscriptions, manage payments and taxes. Chargebee's clients include Freshworks, Fujitsu and Calendly. The Chennai and Silicon Valley-based firm was valued at $1.4 billion earlier this week when it raised $125 million. Chargebee is the latest example of the software-as-a-service boom globally, as companies prefer to subscribe rather than build non-core products themselves.