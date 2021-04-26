business

What do ICICI Bank's Q4FY21 numbers tell us about its business?

ICICI Bank in Q4 has shown aggressive growth in its retail portfolio. Retail loans grew 20 percent year-on-year and 7 percent sequentially as of March 31, 2021. Retail loans comprised 67 percent of the total loan portfolio. If one were to include non-fund outstanding, retail was 55 percent of the total portfolio. That's far higher than the industry average growth. Lower rates and the bank's aggressive approach to retail business can be cited as reasons for these numbers. Along with this, an improvement in asset quality has cheered ICICI bank shareholders who pushed the stock by 5 percent in Monday's trade.