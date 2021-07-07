business

What do analysts at VC firms do?

Venture capital is a rare field where the junior and senior-most people do virtually the same thing. Just like partners, VC analysts too scout deals, conduct due diligence, build financial models and work with portfolio companies on specific projects- say cost cutting, new initiatives, improving marketing. A VC analyst is among the most coveted jobs in the financial services and technology industry. It is the start of a lucrative career with analysts becoming renowned entrepreneurs, investment bankers, consultants or partners at VC/private equity firms. Success as an analyst depends on high levels of motivation and a lot of luck too