The surprise pandemic winners in IT

India's large IT majors were not the only beneficiaries of the digital opportunities at the wake of the pandemic. Mid-tier IT firms such as Hexaware and Mphasis recorded their largest ever deal wins in the quarter. Icing on the cake? Majority of the deals were in digital. Two factors helped. One, clients are investing in digital technologies to ensure business continuity. It could be migrating to cloud, customer experience and contactless technology. Two, vendor consolidation is a major factor as clients look to pare cost. As these companies prepare to announce their Q3 results starting with Mindtree on January 18, analysts said the deal momentum will continue.