The sector insurers love the most

​Take a guess which sector insurers are most bullish about. Motor? Yeah right! It is the travel segment. No prizes for guessing why. The segment reported for a second year in a row the lowest claim ratio in FY20. Data from the recently released IRDAI Handbook of Statistics 2019-20 showed domestic travel had a claims ratio of 17 percent. The ratio for international travel was higher at 48 percent though. What this means is that for every Rs 100 collected as a premium, Rs 17 is paid as a claim for the domestic travel segment and Rs 48 for international travel. This makes this business the most profitable. What about health or motor? These have claims upwards of 100 percent.