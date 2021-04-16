business

The root of the fight between Apple and Facebook

You may have heard about it, but Apple is going to make a change with iOS 14.5 that will make it harder for advertisers to track your activity online. Facebook is obviously not happy; it is the second largest platform for advertisers. It has so far hilariously tried to run campaigns against the new policy changes by calling it detrimental for small business. The bone of contention here is the IDFA, a method of tracking users using a device ID. With the new changes, Apple is making it mandatory for advertisers to get permission from a user before accessing the unique ID. The changes also mean advertising platforms will have to show users a prompt detailing all the information they are going to collect.