business

The new buzzword in tech: Metaverse

Facebook wants to become a ‘metaverse company' and is creating a team to work on it. Metaverse, according to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, “is the ultimate expression of social technology”. What is it exactly? It is a virtual world where people can socialise like you do in the real world. It could be something like Ready Player One, a 2011 science fiction novel and 2018 movie of the same name, where you just plug in and actually live in the virtual world in the digital avatar blurring the physical and digital world. The term was first used in Snow Crash, a 1992 sci-fi novel. Epic Games, which runs the popular online game Fortnite, recently raised $1 billion and said it will invest in Metaverse.