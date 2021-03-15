business

SUVs fuel growth in auto sales

Passenger vehicle sales grew 18 percent over a year ago in February spurred by sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers show SUV sales rose 45 percent compared to 4 percent for cars. The SUV share of passenger vehicle sales was at an all-time high of 41 percent that month. SUVs are becoming more popular owing to improved fuel efficiency, a high seating position, spacious interiors and better road presence. Thanks to increased demand, buyers now have to wait as much as 2 months for models such as the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Brezza.​