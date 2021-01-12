business

Sebamed vs HUL: What is ph factor in soap?

German soap maker Sebamed published ads targeting rival soap brands such as HUL's Pears, Lux, Dove and Wipro's Santoor, alleging those products contain pH levels similar to those in detergent soaps. Sebamed said its ‘cleansing bar' has a normal 5.5 pH level. HUL said dermatologists trusted its brands and got a court injunction barring more attacks from Sebamed. HUL controls over 50 percent of India's $2.9 billion soap market. Sebamed is clearly ambitious. But what is pH? It is simply an expression of acidity or alkalinity of a solution on a scale of 0 to 14. Less than 7 represents acidity, 7 neutrality, and over 7 alkalinity. Higher the pH, harsher will be its effect on the skin's acidity levels. Use of soap with above 9 causes increase in dehydrative effect (dry skin) irritability etc. Many soaps have pH in the 9-10 range.