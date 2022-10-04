Orange Health, India’s fastest diagnostic firm, to cover all metros by year-end

Orange Health, a Bengaluru-based on-demand diagnostic company, which has emerged as India’s fastest lab service provider, recently launched in Delhi-National Capital Region.

The company that claims to provide at-home sample collection in 60 minutes and deliver reports in six hours is now looking to expand its operations to at least 7-8 metropolitan cities within the next six months.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Tarun Bhambra, co-founder of Orange Health, said that after launching in Hyderabad this month, the company is planning to touch two more metros within the next two quarters.

“We will be covering about 7-8 cities within the financial year,” he said. “After that, the plan would be to expand to cities and towns on a year-on-year basis. Within this financial year, we will move from the current 4-5 cities to at least 7.”

Speed not a luxury, but a need

The firm which has made super- fast lab tests and results its USP feels that getting diagnostic services at short notice is not a luxury but a need when someone is sick.

“Orange Health is building a model, which is inside a doctor's clinic or in your home and you don’t have to go to a third place and bear with the inconvenience of getting tested separately,” said Bhambra.

He added that consumers have really loved the service and have welcomed it as a desirable upgrade to their diagnostic experience.

Bhambra insists that in terms of processes and capability, the company’s services are as good as any branded diagnostic service.

“We have the processes right; we have invested in the latest machines that are available. We are using dry chemistry machines that usually have far lower variability than other machines out there,” he said. Some of the top hospitals use dry chemistry machines for diagnostic tests.

According to him, some people may have a misplaced perception that if something is done faster, it must be at the expense of quality.

“In reality, in diagnostics, we are not rushing the process of testing,” said Bhambra. “In fact, most machines give the result in 15-45 minutes.”

He said that the reason consumers have to wait for a result for 12 hours is because all other companies are designed to batch process the sample.

Also Read I Paediatric cancer deaths in India double of developed nations: Govt report

“That basically delays the amount of time the sample is taken into the machine and tested,” he said. “At Orange Health, we have reengineered the entire supply chain and lab processes to ensure that your blood sample is the freshest before it gets tested. We take your sample the fastest from your vein into the machine.”

Bhambra said that this process improves the possibility of a good outcome and good quality of results and doctors who are working with the firm have seen the difference in the outcome for their patients.

“This ensures far more reliable results because the blood is in its freshest form when it is getting tested on a machine,” he said.