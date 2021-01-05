business

New rules to make doing biz costlier for Uber, Ola

The government has come up with rules to regulate cab aggregators like Ola and Uber in India. What's irking the industry is, caps on surge pricing, discounting and commissions they charge the drivers. The government has also mandated that the companies provide full-time free life and health insurance to their drivers. If implemented the rules can lead to a better earning capacity of the drivers. But it would also lead to an exponential rise in the cost incurred by the aggregators who have already been struggling following the pandemic. It will be interesting to see if the companies are ready to bite the bullet.