More Indians are subscribing to OTTs

Indians are pumped about over-the-top (OTT) platforms and boy, do a lot of users go for such content during the coronavirus lockdown. It is estimated that 1 crore Indians moved to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar during the lockdown. Granted these global streaming giants are offering subscription bundles to Indian customers at half the price of what they offer in countries such as the UK and the US, but Indians paying for content was unimaginable until a few years ago. In 2020, the average spend per month grew 14 percent over 2018. Another trend that caught our eye: Indians prefer subscription-based platforms (SVOD) to advertising-based video platforms (AVOD).