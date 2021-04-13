business

Microsoft makes a $20 billion 'nuanced' bet

Microsoft just bought speech AI firm Nuance for $20 billion. That is a lot of money and we are here to offer some... nuance (no pun intended). This is Microsoft's second largest deal, and the Redmond giant is using Nuance's AI and speech recognition prowess to augment its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare solutions. Artificial Intelligence represents an important milestone in the future of healthcare, it will enable doctors to have detailed analytics on patients to help diagnose diseases better. Apart from healthcare, Microsoft will also leverage Nuance's AI chops for customer engagement solutions like IVR, virtual assistants and to provide digital and biometric solutions to companies around the world.​