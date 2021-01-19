business

Master becomes highest grosser in pandemic times

Cinemas are running suddenly packed, a scene theatre owners could not have imagined until recently due to COVID-19. This is thanks to Tamil star Vijay's Master breaking box office records. The film recorded the seventh-highest opening day collections for a Tamil film. Despite the 50 percent capacity in theatres, first day collections are close to Vijay's 2019 blockbuster Bigil—helped by the pan-India release. Master is in beast mode overseas as well. In UAE, the film eclipsed Disney's Mulan, Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Warner Bros' Wonder Woman 1984 at the BO.