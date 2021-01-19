business
Master becomes highest grosser in pandemic times
Jan 19, 03:01

Cinemas are running suddenly packed, a scene theatre owners could not have imagined until recently due to COVID-19. This is thanks to Tamil star Vijay's Master breaking box office records. The film recorded the seventh-highest opening day collections for a Tamil film. Despite the 50 percent capacity in theatres, first day collections are close to Vijay's 2019 blockbuster Bigil—helped by the pan-India release. Master is in beast mode overseas as well. In UAE, the film eclipsed Disney's Mulan, Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Warner Bros' Wonder Woman 1984 at the BO.

Master Stroke