J&J COVID-19 vaccine: What you must know

The US drug regulator on February 27 approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. J&J's vaccine requires only a single dose and 2-8 degrees Centigrade, making logistics easier than other vaccines. The jab is said to have overall efficacy of 66 percent, but lower against South African strain at 57 percent and people over 60 years with comorbidities at 42.3 percent. The good news is the jab prevented hospitalisation and death by 100 percent. In India, Biological E has signed manufacturing agreement with J&J to produce 600 million doses. But J&J and BE are tightlipped on the bridging trial, a pre-condition for Indian approval. A bridging trial shouldn't take over a month.