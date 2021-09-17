business

IT projected to be among best paymasters in 2022

The Indian information technology sector will continue to be among the best paymasters in 2022, an Aon report said. The average pay hike for IT employees was 10.5 percent in 2021; it is projected at 11.2 percent in 2022. IT is followed by professional services and e-commerce at over 10 percent, said Aon. These projections come on the back of huge demand for technology services as businesses went online amid the pandemic and the limited pool of available talent. The resulting war for talent has seen some firms willing to pay a premium of 200 percent on current salaries for certain skills.