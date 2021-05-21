business

Impact of COVID 2nd wave on airline occupancy

The outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 has once again hit the operations of Indian carriers as the passenger load declined across all airlines in April, for the second straight month in a row. The average domestic passenger load factor for airlines fell from 74.95 percent in February to 69.1 percent in March and 60.96 percent in April. People are apprehensive about taking flights due to the surging number of cases. Air travel which was always a pain is now a nightmare because of mandatory COVID test reports, home quarantine and lockdown curbs. According to ICICI Securities, the average number of daily fliers stood at 65,000 for the week ended May 15, down from 82,000 for the previous week.