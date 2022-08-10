business

How's funding been to India's fintechs in 2022?

The much-talked-about funding winter has hit most technology sectors post the pandemic, but the fintech sector, one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, seems to have remained undeterred. The number of deals closed by private market investors in the fintech sector has risen 28 percent so far in 2022, against the whole of 2021, a report by Connexdoor, a fintech-focused investment platform showed. The value of deals, however, grew by 2.7 percent, suggesting that a majority of deals were closed at early stages. The report further showed that more than 50 percent of overall deals were in the early stage, while only 7 percent of overall funding was deployed in early stage deals.