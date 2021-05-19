business

How was Groww able to buy Indiabulls MF?

Recently, online investment platform Groww acquired the mutual fund (MF) business of Indiabulls group for Rs 175 crore. A recent regulatory tweak paved the way for this deal. Back in December, SEBI relaxed the sponsorship criteria for MFs and waived off the mandatory profitability requirement, thus clearing the way for fintech startups to enter the segment. Unprofitable MF sponsors need to have a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore under the new rules. In the earlier regime, MF sponsors were required to have a minimum net worth of Rs 50 crore and a track record of profitability. Expect more such deals.