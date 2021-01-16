business

How TV got back its ad mojo

Advertising volumes on TV have made a comeback after a fall during the lockdown. Though overall ad volumes in 2020 were 3 percent lower than 2019, data for December shows industry recovering to pre-COVID levels. A vital reason for this uptick was the Indian Premier League (IPL). In terms of genre, it was only movie channels that grew in 2020. While general entertainment channels (GECs) overall saw a drop in ad volumes, Hindi GECs thrived. As for advertisers, while traditional categories like auto struggled in ad volumes, e-commerce platforms experienced a significant uptick. Top 20 advertisers like Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, ITC increased ad volumes last year compared with 2019.