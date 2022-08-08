business

How much funding did startups raise in July 2022?

PE-VC investments fell sharply in July as the startup ecosystem faces a funding crunch, especially in growth and late-stage companies. The month recorded just 77 deals worth around $2.6 billion as compared to 136 deals of $9. 6 billion in the same month last year. It was also significantly lower than the 117 deals of $4. 6 billion recorded in June this year. In the seven months of 2022, Indian startups raised $19.7 billion in funding, over seven percent lower when compared to $21.26 billion raised in the first seven months of 2021.

July witnessed the addition of a new unicorn — fintech startup OneCard — after $102 million in Series D at a valuation of over a billion dollars.