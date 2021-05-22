business

How do personal guarantees work?

A personal guarantee is a legal promise made by an individual (normally a promoter or a partner) to a lender that if the loan given to the business is not paid back (defaulted), he will repay the amount from his personal wealth. Promoters use this provision to convince banks about the safety of loan repayment. Typically, when a loan is drawn by a company, certain assets are marked as collateral against the loan so that banks can recover the money selling those assets if the loan defaults. Personal guarantees are beyond normal collaterals. They enable banks to claim even personal assets of a guarantor promoter.