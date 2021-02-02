business

How big is the state control over Indian banks?

About 60 per cent of the assets of India's banking system is controlled by public sector banks (PSBs) whose majority ownership lies with the Government of India. Of the 12 PSBs, government ownership is over 70 per cent in 10 banks and over 90 per cent in three banks (Indian Overseas Bank, Uco Bank and Bank of Maharashtra). In two banks, the government has less than 70 per cent but above 55 per cent shareholding (Canara Bank and State Bank of India). Essentially, a lion's share of the Indian banking system is under government control. The remaining share is divided among private and foreign banks. In the 2021 Budget, the government has announced its intent to privatise two PSBs.