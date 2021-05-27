business

Here's how cloud kitchens work in India

Ever ordered food from Fassos or Behrouz Biryani? Wonder where their outlets are? Well nowhere! That's right. Popular brands like these are run under a concept called cloud or virtual kitchen. These are commercial kitchens where food is prepared just to be delivered to customers and do not have a dine-in area. This model helps outlets generate better unit economics as upfront capex is a fraction of that needed for a restaurant. So, while the pandemic has hit restaurant industry, cloud kitchens are growing, driven by orders generated on Swiggy and Zomato. Leading F&B brand Rebel Foods, which operates Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak besides Faasos, is also planning a public listing in the US.