Here's how cloud kitchens work in India

Ever ordered food from Fassos or Behrouz Biryani? Wonder where their outlets are? Well nowhere! That's right. Popular brands like these are run under a concept called cloud or virtual kitchen. These are commercial kitchens where food is prepared just to be delivered to customers and do not have a dine-in area. This model helps outlets generate better unit economics as upfront capex is a fraction of that needed for a restaurant. So, while the pandemic has hit restaurant industry, cloud kitchens are growing, driven by orders generated on Swiggy and Zomato. Leading F&B brand Rebel Foods, which operates Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak besides Faasos, is also planning a public listing in the US.