business
H-1B, no longer as coveted by Indians?
Sep 01, 03:09

For India's top IT services firms, dependence on H-1B has been falling over the last three years as they stepped up on local hiring. From close to 60,000 in FY16, the applications for the once-coveted visa have now come down to 30,000 in FY19. This was in part in response to the increased rejections these companies faced under the Donald Trump administration since 2017. According to a report by US immigration policy think tank National Foundation for American Policy, of the top 25 H-1B employers, Indian IT services firms saw the highest denial rates for fresh H-1B petitions ranging anywhere between 15 percent and 59 percent in between October and March FY20 compared to FY15.

personal-finance
Despite rate cut, PPF remains attractive. Why?
Sep 01, 03:09
The Public Provident Fund is a favoured investment as it offers tax benefits like Section 80 C tax deduction, tax-free interest that is re-invested and the redemption is also tax-free. But over the years, since 2011 to be precise, the interest rates have been pegged to government securities. A look at the PPF interest rates over the past years show declining interest rates, although on occasion the rates have marginally gone up. At 7.1 percent current, the PPF, still, offers among the best interest rates in small savings investment basket. Typically, the interest rates of PPF is linked to government security yields.
personal-finance
How long do mutual fund investors stay invested?
Sep 01, 03:09
Over the past five years or so, equity mutual fund investors appear to be maturing a bit. 46 percent of equity MF assets stay invested for atleast two years as per AMFI data as on July 2020, up from 41 percent as on June 2015. The assets that went out before a year also went down. Close to 34 percent of equity assets exited before a year got over, down from 43 percent in June 2015. A longer term analysis, though, shows that not much has changed in investor behavior. Increased volatility in recent years also nudge some investors to book quick profits if they see irrational gains in a short period.
personal-finance
The conundrum of dividend yield funds
Sep 01, 03:09
On paper, dividend yields funds look good. These are equity funds that aim to invest in high dividend yielding stocks at all times. This ought to generate steady returns even in volatile markets. But this category of funds have been largely comatose; the category’s size has been around Rs 5,000 crore over last eight years. Dividend yielding stocks don’t see much price appreciation (gains are distributed as dividends, instead of capital re-deployment), hence capital gains, a staple diet for any equity fund, from them are modest. Average returns from dividend yield funds have been less than 8 percent over the last 10-year and 5-year periods.