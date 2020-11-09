business

H-1B, no longer as coveted by Indians?

For India's top IT services firms, dependence on H-1B has been falling over the last three years as they stepped up on local hiring. From close to 60,000 in FY16, the applications for the once-coveted visa have now come down to 30,000 in FY19. This was in part in response to the increased rejections these companies faced under the Donald Trump administration since 2017. According to a report by US immigration policy think tank National Foundation for American Policy, of the top 25 H-1B employers, Indian IT services firms saw the highest denial rates for fresh H-1B petitions ranging anywhere between 15 percent and 59 percent in between October and March FY20 compared to FY15.