Greensill: The troubled supply chain finance specialist

Supply chain finance is not new. Banks provide it to their clients against their trade receivables. Greensill Capital decided to specialize in it, building unique structures and it also raised money to fund these assets by issuing securities. In 2020 alone, it claims to have done $143billion worth of financing. But it is in trouble, apparently due to its clients' financial problems. Two large backers—Credit Suisse and GAM holdings--have decided to close their funds. On Tuesday, the Financial Times said Greensill was preparing to file for insolvency in the UK ahead of parts of its business being acquired by a PE firm.