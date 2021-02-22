Cricket is having a blast on TV

Cricket has made a comeback in India after a year thanks to England's tour of India and sports enthusiasts can't keep calm. Viewers are glued to their television sets to watch the ongoing India-England Test series, which started on February 5 and continues till March 8. According to BARC data, millions of viewers tuned to Star India's sports channels, the official broadcaster of England's tour of India. The Test series is on track to best the viewership numbers of the recently-concluded India-Australia test series that got 75 million viewers on Sony Sports TV channels. Star India expects even better viewership for the day-night test, often termed the 'pink ball Test' that will start on February 24.