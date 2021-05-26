business

Consumers move to ‘desi' goods: Survey

The government's 'aatmanirbharta' push seems to have finally driven home the message, per a survey. About 60 percent of respondents of a recent KMPG survey showed interest in replacing foreign brand with Indian-made goods. About 54 percent of Indian consumers, who are known to be ‘price conscious', are even willing to pay a premium for local products. The survey covered 2,164 respondents. While 45 percent of non-metro residents showed an inclination towards shelling out extra for Indian goods, metro dwellers were less enthusiastic at 40 percent. Price and product reviews were the top decision-making factors for consumers while buying a product.