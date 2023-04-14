Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust likely to hit the capital market with its first retail REIT IPO by May

Nexus Select Trust, which is India’s first retail real estate investment trust (REIT) and is backed by the global private equity major Blackstone, is likely to launch the initial public offer in May to raise Rs 4,000 crore, sources said on April 14.

The sources said that the Updated Draft Offer Document (UDOD) is expected to be filed next week. After the approval of UDOD, the final offer document will be filed, they said.

They said the Nexus Select Trust is expected to hit the capital market in early May with its REIT IPO. The size of the IPO will be around Rs 4,000 crore, of which Rs 1,600 crore would be a primary offering of shares.

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for India’s maiden pure-play retail mall REIT offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in November.

There are three REITs — Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust — listed on Indian stock exchanges but they are all into leased office assets. Blackstone, which is the world's largest real estate investor and India's biggest corporate landlord, had also participated in the listing of Embassy and Mindspace REITs.

Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping Grade A urban consumption centres with a total leasable area of 9.8 million square feet (msf) valued at around Rs 23,000 crore, two complementary hotel assets (354 keys) and three office assets (1.3 msf) as of June 30, 2022. The assets are located across 14 major cities. The REIT provides an opportunity to look at doubling the size in the next four to five years, the sources said on April 14, adding 9.8 million sq ft may increase to 20 mn sq ft in that period. Select City Mall spread across 5 mn sq ft is part of the 9.8 msf. Blackstone refused to comment. The Competition Commission of India had on February 13, 2023 approved the acquisition of commercial real estate assets by Nexus Select Trust. Nexus Mall has Grade A retail space in cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The draft documents said that the retail portfolio has more than 3,000 stores with an occupancy rate of 95 percent and an annual footfall of more than 130 million.

