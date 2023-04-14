 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust likely to hit the capital market with its first retail REIT IPO by May

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

The REIT provides an opportunity to look at doubling the size in the next four to five years, the sources said on April 14, adding 9.8 million sq ft may increase to 20 mn sq ft in that period.

Delhi’s Select City Walk is one of the many malls owned by Select Trust.

Nexus Select Trust, which is India’s first retail real estate investment trust (REIT) and is backed by the global private equity major Blackstone, is likely to launch the initial public offer in May to raise Rs 4,000 crore, sources said on April 14.

The sources said that the Updated Draft Offer Document (UDOD) is expected to be filed next week. After the approval of UDOD, the final offer document will be filed, they said.

They said the Nexus Select Trust is expected to hit the capital market in early May with its REIT IPO. The size of the IPO will be around Rs 4,000 crore, of which Rs 1,600 crore would be a primary offering of shares.

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for India’s maiden pure-play retail mall REIT offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in November.