business

As lockdowns ease, auto sales, toll collections rise

As state governments began to ease lockdown restrictions across the country in June, toll collections from FASTags and automobile sales significantly increased compared with May. FASTag collections increased 21 percent in June to Rs 2,576.28 crore from the previous month. The country's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki also reported a more than three-fold increase in its total sales in June to 1,47,368 units compared with May. Two-wheeler company Bajaj Auto reported a 27 percent month-on-month rise in total sales in June.