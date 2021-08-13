business

As lockdowns ease, auto sales pick up in July

Automobile retail sales rebounded strongly in July with annual growth at over 34% as Covid-led restrictions eased, dealerships reopened and consumer sentiment improved. All segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, posted robust sales growth in July. A total of 15,56,7771 units were sold last month against 11,60,721 in July last year, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Passenger vehicle sales rose 63% and commercial vehicles sales grew 166%. FADA expects growth momentum to continue in August. With normal monsoon expected during August-September, pickup in rural sales in tractors is expected. This segment grew only 7% in July.