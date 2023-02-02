Budget 2023: Which are its focus areas?

Budget 2023 has increased its capex allocation to Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24E, which is an increase of over 33% YoY. In this, there is a particular focus on roads, railways and urban infra, with allocation to each increasing by 15% YoY, 15% YoY and 16% YoY respectively. Allocation to rural-oriented schemes have declined by 21% YoY, led primarily by fall in allocations to MNREGA (-33% YoY) and to subsidies (-28%), according to DSP Mutual Fund. The outlay for food subsidies seems to have fallen because pandemic-era food programmes have been withdrawn.