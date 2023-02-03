Budget 2023: What's the capex push for States?

Budget 2023 has proposed extending the 50-year loan given to States for another year. The states have to spend the whole allocation within 2023-24 and for capital expenditure. Parts of the outlay will be linked to scrapping of old government vehicles; urban planning reforms and actions; financing reforms in urban local bodies to make them creditworthy for municipal bonds; housing for police personnel; constructing unity malls; building libraries for children and meeting state's share of capex of central schemes. Unity malls have to be set up in prominent locations in a state—capital or tourist location—to promote sale of one district, one product, GI products and other handicrafts.