Budget 2023: What’s new for craftspeople?

Budget 2023 proposed a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople, called the PM VIshwakarma KAushal Samman (PM VIKAS). It will help artisans “improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain”. It will include financial assistance, skill training including in modern digital technologies, help in setting up linkage with local and global markets and social security benefits. There already exists a scheme named PM-VIKAS (PM Virasat Ka Samvardhan), under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, which has among its chief objectives to support artisans and was formed (w.e.f 2022-2023) from a combination of five schemes launched between 2012 and 2015.