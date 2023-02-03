economy

Budget 2023: What were the incentives for tourism?

Budget 2023 has given tourism a strong fillip. Among the proposals are the development of 50 destinations as a complete package and presented on an app. These destinations would be chosen through a challenge and then improved with several measures including virtual and physical connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists' security. Secondly, skilling and entrepreneurship development programmes will be combined with earlier domestic tourism-development initiatives such as Dekho Apna Desh and Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Thirdly, states will be encouraged to set up Unity Malls to promote one district one product and tourism. Separately, as part of wetland preservation scheme Amrit Darohar, eco-tourism initiatives will be supported.